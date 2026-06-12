Canadian mother blames ChatGPT for daughter's suicide, sues OpenAI
What's the story
A Canadian mother has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman, claiming that the company's AI chatbot, ChatGPT, played a role in her daughter's suicide. The suit was filed by Kristie Carrier in a California court. She alleges that her daughter Alice Carrier, a Montreal-based web developer, sought emotional support from the chatbot before taking her own life last year.
Legal pressure
AI's role in suicide cases raises concerns
The latest lawsuit adds to the legal pressure on OpenAI, which has also been accused of failing to adequately respond to conversations involving school shootings and violent acts. Earlier this month, Florida became the first US state to sue the company, claiming its AI products exposed children to dangerous content such as self-harm and school shooting-related information. The company has also been scrutinized over the death of 14-year-old Sewell Setzer III in Florida.
Mental health
Please seek help if you're having suicidal thoughts
If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours). You can also dial Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +91-83222-52525. Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +91-44246-40050, while Vandrevala Foundation's helpline number is +91-99996-66555 (call and WhatsApp).