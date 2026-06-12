Canadian mother blames ChatGPT for daughter's suicide, sues OpenAI

Legal pressure

AI's role in suicide cases raises concerns

The latest lawsuit adds to the legal pressure on OpenAI, which has also been accused of failing to adequately respond to conversations involving school shootings and violent acts. Earlier this month, Florida became the first US state to sue the company, claiming its AI products exposed children to dangerous content such as self-harm and school shooting-related information. The company has also been scrutinized over the death of 14-year-old Sewell Setzer III in Florida.