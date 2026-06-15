Over-reliance on handful of AI models is risky: Canadian PM
What's the story
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has warned against the risks of over-dependence on a few powerful artificial intelligence (AI) models. His warning comes after the US imposed an export ban, restricting foreign access to Anthropic's latest AI models. "The situation we're in collectively right now with Mythos and Fable is something that can happen with over-reliance on certain models," Carney said during his visit to Ireland.
Diversification call
Mistake to not learn from situation: Carney
Carney stressed that while no one is to blame for this situation, it would be a mistake not to learn from it. "Nobody's done anything wrong in this situation, but we will have done something wrong if we just accept this, don't take the lesson, don't build out and diversify," he said. This statement echoes his long-standing policy of diversification since becoming Prime Minister.
Crisis analogy
Carney draws parallel with 2008 financial crisis
Drawing a parallel with the 2008 financial crisis, Carney highlighted systemic linkages between banks. He said, "We have similar things in terms of model risk," and stressed the need for redundancy and diversity. This comparison highlights the potential risks associated with over-reliance on certain AI models and underscores his call for diversification to mitigate these risks.
Upcoming discussions
AI to be a major topic of discussion at G7
AI will be a major topic of discussion at the upcoming Group of Seven (G7) leaders' summit in France. Carney has already spoken about it with French President Emmanuel Macron. Several top AI executives, including Anthropic's Dario Amodei and OpenAI's Sam Altman, are expected to attend a G7 luncheon on Wednesday.