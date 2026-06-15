Over-reliance on handful of AI models is risky: Canadian PM

Diversification call

Mistake to not learn from situation: Carney

Carney stressed that while no one is to blame for this situation, it would be a mistake not to learn from it. "Nobody's done anything wrong in this situation, but we will have done something wrong if we just accept this, don't take the lesson, don't build out and diversify," he said. This statement echoes his long-standing policy of diversification since becoming Prime Minister.