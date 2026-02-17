Can't attend India AI Impact Summit? Here's how to join Technology Feb 17, 2026

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is happening February 16-20 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, and it's already a record-breaker—over three lakh people have signed up in just two days.

With attendees from more than 110 countries (including big names like Sundar Pichai and Sam Altman), in-person spots are now capped.