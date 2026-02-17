Can't attend India AI Impact Summit? Here's how to join
The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is happening February 16-20 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, and it's already a record-breaker—over three lakh people have signed up in just two days.
With attendees from more than 110 countries (including big names like Sundar Pichai and Sam Altman), in-person spots are now capped.
What to expect at the summit
Expect a huge lineup: over 600 startups, 13 country pavilions (from Australia to Africa), and cool interactive zones—including Google's AI cricket coaching with camera-tracked bowling analysis.
There are also sessions and speakers tackling everything from tech for social good to human capital.
Major announcements and India's AI roadmap
Big things are launching here—like the SAHI healthcare strategy, BODH platform, AI casebooks on health solutions, and new language models.
Plus, India has earmarked $1.1 billion for a state-backed venture capital fund to invest in AI and advanced manufacturing startups.
It's all about putting India on the global AI map and showing how tech can solve real-world problems.