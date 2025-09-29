Canva AI now speaks your language! Supports 17 languages
Canva just made designing way more accessible by expanding its AI tools to 16 new languages, now covering a total of 17 (think Hindi, Arabic, Chinese, Spanish, and more).
It even supports 31 locales—so your designs can actually feel local and relevant.
AI can help you create images, videos, documents, and more
Since launching in April 2025, Canva AI has let users whip up designs, images, documents, code snippets, and even create videos powered by Google's Veo 3 model.
You can tweak visuals using text or voice prompts.
The best part? It's included with every Canva subscription and has already been used over 20 billion times worldwide.
Canva's tech is built for real multilingual creativity
Unlike most design AIs that stick to English, Canva's tech is built for real multilingual creativity—making it a go-to for creators everywhere.
With a simple interface and tons of features, it serves over 240 million users globally and helped drive $3.3 billion in annual revenue for the company.