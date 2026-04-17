Canva becomes 3rd most popular AI tool with Living Memory
Technology
Canva just dropped a huge update, calling itself an "AI-native stack" and jumping up to become the world's third most popular AI tool (right after ChatGPT and Google Gemini).
The big highlight? A new "Living Memory" feature that remembers your style and past designs to make projects feel more personal.
Canva unveils $100 monthly AI pass
Collaboration just got easier: Canva now connects smoothly with Slack, Gmail, Google Drive, and Zoom.
They're also rolling out a $100-a-month AI Pass for Pro and Business users who want extra AI power, but the free version stays.