Canva buys Simtheory and Ortto to expand AI workflow platform
Technology
Canva has bought Simtheory (known for smart business assistants) and Ortto (experts in customer journey tools) as part of its push to become an all-in-one workflow platform.
Chris and Mike Sharkey, founders of both companies, are joining Canva in leadership roles across the company's AI and marketing technology teams.
The goal? To make Canva even smarter and more useful for creators and marketers.
Canva closes 2025 with $4B revenue
These new additions are a big step in Canva's plan to be an "AI-first" platform.
As COO Cliff Obrecht put it, the move will boost Canva's marketing power and content creation tools.
It's part of a bigger growth streak: Canva closed 2025 at $4 billion in annualized revenue, with over 265 million users (31 million paying).