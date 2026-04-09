Canva buys Simtheory and Ortto to expand AI workflow platform Technology Apr 09, 2026

Canva has bought Simtheory (known for smart business assistants) and Ortto (experts in customer journey tools) as part of its push to become an all-in-one workflow platform.

Chris and Mike Sharkey, founders of both companies, are joining Canva in leadership roles across the company's AI and marketing technology teams.

The goal? To make Canva even smarter and more useful for creators and marketers.