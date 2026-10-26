Canva launches 1st in-house craft AI to create high-res images
Technology
Canva just rolled out Craft, its first in-house AI tool for making images.
Announced by its AI team, Craft lets anyone create sharp, high-res images (up to 2K) in over 30 different shapes and sizes, right inside Canva.
Craft ranks 4th globally on DesignArena
Craft is already ranked fourth on DesignArena's global leaderboard, thanks to its smart two-step process that separates planning from rendering.
It's been trained on millions of real designs and nails everything from portraits to landscapes.
You can try it now through Canva's Dream Lab or its public API, and faster versions are on the way!