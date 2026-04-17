Canva launches AI 2.0 with 'living memory' recalling design choices
Technology
Canva just launched AI 2.0, and its big new feature, "living memory," remembers your past design choices to make future projects feel more you.
Robert Kawalsky, Canva's global head of product, says the goal is to make designing feel as smooth as working with a pro.
Canva keeps free tier, protects privacy
With "living memory," your privacy stays protected and Living Memory remains yours.
Canva's free tier is still around, now with a single AI usage cap for more flexibility.
Plus, the first 1 million eligible users get maximum AI usage for five to seven days, a fun way to try out everything new!