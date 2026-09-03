Canva rolls out 2026 visual suite with 100+ features
Canva just rolled out a huge update (more than 100 new features) for its Visual Suite tools in 2026. That means upgrades to Docs, Sheets, Whiteboards, Websites, and Presentations.
Fun fact: India is leading the pack in South Asia with more than 70% of users designing on mobile.
Canva adds AI, collaboration and SEO
Docs now has slicker layouts and better formatting controls like full-page designs and auto page breaks.
Sheets gets smarter with AI for data analysis and easy chart-making, plus handy stuff like hiding columns and grouping rows.
Whiteboards add real-time collaboration tools (think "Follow Collaborators"), while Presentations get one-click presenting and pacing timers.
Websites now have improved SEO options too.
All these updates are live worldwide: Canva users are creating more than 1 billion designs every month!