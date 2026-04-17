Canva turns your prompts into designs with new AI update

Canva has unveiled its latest update, Canva AI 2.0, a major revamp of its design and workspace suite. The new version offers improved tools and innovative prompt-based editing capabilities. These features let users create or modify their designs by simply describing what they want in their own words to Canva's AI assistant. This is part of the company's vision to become a one-stop destination for AI -powered content creation.

Enhanced accessibility New orchestration layer for AI models The update also introduces a new orchestration layer for Canva's AI models. This allows creatives and marketers to access the platform's entire suite of tools from a single, unified conversational interface. Users can now ask the chatbot to perform tasks like "create a multi-channel campaign plan to launch our latest summer products," with Canva automatically generating everything "ready to refine or publish."

User experience A chatbot-like interface for seamless interaction Canva AI 2.0 is designed to be a conversational, agentic platform where teams can go from idea to execution in one place. The company described it as a "powerful creative partner across the entire process, from the spark of an idea to the final output." This new interface is similar to a chatbot and aims to save time by eliminating tedious tasks, allowing creatives to focus on refining details instead.

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Continuous support Persistent memory and object-based intelligence Canva AI 2.0 offers persistent memory features that learn from users' work over time, enabling it to apply personalized styles that maintain branding and aesthetics consistency. The update also introduces "Object-Based Intelligence" for more precise editing via text-prompts. This means creatives can modify specific elements of generated designs, such as images, text, and font styles without affecting other parts of the image.

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