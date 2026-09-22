Cardano teams with x402 to enable AI payments in ADA
Cardano just teamed up with the x402 software kit, making it possible for AI agents to handle payments using ADA and other tokens on its network.
This tech uses a "402 Payment Required" system, so machines can buy things online automatically, just like what's already supported on Solana and XRP Ledger.
Coinbase created x402 kit in 2025
The x402 kit was created by Coinbase in 2025 and is backed by a Linux Foundation-backed organization whose members include Visa and Google. It basically turns web requests into a checkout built directly into an internet request.
Cardano Foundation engineers began with a specification accepted in June, rolling out key software for developers (with TypeScript support now, Python coming soon).
While test transactions have worked, full launch on Cardano's mainnet is still in the pipeline, developers can begin integrating Cardano.