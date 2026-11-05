Carl Pei's Nothing to unveil screenless AI productivity gadget
Technology
Nothing, the tech brand led by Carl Pei, is about to unveil its first-ever AI-native gadget, and it's not your usual screen-filled device.
Instead, this one skips the display and is built to help you get more done at work.
Pei says it'll offer features you just can't get on a phone, and promises that signature Nothing style and attention to detail.
Pei: AI must prove at work
Pei sees AI as the next big thing in our daily lives, but thinks it needs to prove itself at work first, kind of like how computers did.
He also questions why workplace tools can't look good while being useful.
The teaser shows off a mysterious black rectangular object, but we'll have to wait a bit longer for specs or pricing.
More details are coming soon!