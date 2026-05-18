Carnegie Science and Yale researchers find buoyant rock lifts Bermuda Technology May 18, 2026

Bermuda has been sitting way above the seafloor for millions of years, even though its volcanoes have been asleep for ages.

Now, researchers from Carnegie Science and Yale say it is all thanks to a giant layer of super-light rock hidden deep beneath the island.

Their seismic study, published in Geophysical Research Letters, reveals this buoyant boost is what keeps Bermuda elevated.