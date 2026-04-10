Case Western Reserve study finds vitamin B3 undermines chemotherapy effectiveness
A new study from Case Western Reserve says vitamin B3, a supplement some cancer patients take during chemotherapy, might actually make things tougher.
Turns out, vitamin B3 boosts a molecule (NAD+) that helps all cells repair themselves.
While that's great for healthy cells, it also lets cancer cells bounce back from chemotherapy, which is especially worrying for tough cancers like pancreatic.
Researchers urge doctors ask about supplements
Lead author Jordan Winter put it simply, Vitamin B3 doesn't discriminate: it helps cancer cells just like healthy ones.
This could make chemotherapy less effective since the vitamin protects DNA and lowers cell stress, the exact opposite of what chemotherapy tries to do.
The team advises doctors to ask cancer patients about the supplements they are taking, since what's helpful for most people might not be safe during chemotherapy.