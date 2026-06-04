Cash App launches $25 Cash App Wand for Visa tap-to-pay
Technology
Cash App just dropped the "Cash App Wand," a $25 tap-to-pay gadget inspired by social media trends involving DIY payment wands.
It connects to your Cash App Card, works at Visa tap-to-pay spots, and comes with a handy keychain ring you can clip onto your bag or clothes.
It's activated by linking the hardware to the app; no minimum balance needed.
Cash App targets youth and convenience
This wand is all about making payments easier and more fun, perfect for shopping trips, concerts, or anytime you don't want to dig out your phone.
Cash App's been rolling out features for younger users lately, like teen accounts and debit cards for kids as young as six.
Expect more limited-edition tag drops soon. Plus, every transaction gets instant alerts and fraud protection built right in.