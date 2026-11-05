Cat Wu named OpenAI Core Products head starting Nov 5
Technology
Cat Wu, who just left Anthropic, is now heading up product management for OpenAI's Core Products starting November 5, 2026.
She shared on X that she is genuinely impressed by how OpenAI scales its AI tools worldwide and keeps strong product development at the heart of its mission.
Wu to enhance Codex and agents
Wu spent two years shaping Claude Code at Anthropic, so she knows her way around building smart AI tools.
At OpenAI, she will be working on making Codex even better (especially using new tech from Ona) to help Codex run safely in customers' cloud setups while giving users more control.
Wu said she will play a key role in developing AI agents that are powerful but still let people stay in charge, which matters a lot for businesses using these tools.