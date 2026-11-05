Cat Wu named OpenAI Core Products head starting Nov 5

Wu spent two years shaping Claude Code at Anthropic, so she knows her way around building smart AI tools.

At OpenAI, she will be working on making Codex even better (especially using new tech from Ona) to help Codex run safely in customers' cloud setups while giving users more control.

Wu said she will play a key role in developing AI agents that are powerful but still let people stay in charge, which matters a lot for businesses using these tools.