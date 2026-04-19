CBI's new AI chatbot protects you from digital arrest scams
What's the story
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is launching an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot, 'ABHAY,' tomorrow. The initiative is aimed at helping citizens verify the authenticity of notices they receive and combating digital arrest frauds. The tool will be unveiled by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant during the 22nd D P Kohli Memorial Lecture organized by the CBI in honor of its founding director.
Tool details
Chatbot to let public confirm genuineness of notices
The AI-powered verification chatbot, ABHAY, will let the public confirm the genuineness of a notice allegedly issued by the CBI. This comes as a much-needed tool for citizens in light of digital arrest frauds, a CBI spokesperson said. The move comes after several cases where scammers impersonating CBI officials have extorted money from people using fake notices in non-existent cases.
Cyber crime concerns
Proactive measure against digital scams
The Supreme Court recently flagged that cyber criminals have siphoned off ₹54,000 crore in various scams, calling the menace "robbery or dacoity." The CBI's move to launch ABHAY comes as a proactive measure against such sophisticated scams. The chatbot will play a crucial role in protecting citizens from falling victim to these digital arrest frauds.