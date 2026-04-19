CBI's new AI chatbot protects you from digital arrest scams

Tool details

Chatbot to let public confirm genuineness of notices

The AI-powered verification chatbot, ABHAY, will let the public confirm the genuineness of a notice allegedly issued by the CBI. This comes as a much-needed tool for citizens in light of digital arrest frauds, a CBI spokesperson said. The move comes after several cases where scammers impersonating CBI officials have extorted money from people using fake notices in non-existent cases.