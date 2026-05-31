CBSE contained OnMark portal issues, says portal unused for grading
Technology
CBSE just contained some security issues in its OnMark portal after a cybersecurity researcher flagged them.
While there were concerns about student data being at risk, the board made it clear that the vulnerable portal was not actually used for live answer sheet grading, so no marks or personal information were exposed.
CBSE enlists cybersecurity experts, invites tips
To make things safer, CBSE brought in cybersecurity professionals from government agencies and IITs to strengthen the system.
They have also thanked ethical hackers for their help and are inviting others with relevant information to contact its security team, showing they are serious about keeping digital academic processes secure.