CBSE to conduct free AI bootcamps for students, teachers

How to register for the bootcamp

Students in Classes 9 and 10 can sign up for four different bootcamp phases running from September to December—just make sure you have a desktop or laptop handy.

Registered students will get access details by email.

Teachers aren't left out either: special training sessions supported by IBM are set for Classes 11 and 12 teachers through September and October.

Schools are being encouraged to nominate teachers who haven't already joined similar programs, so more educators can bring AI into their classrooms.