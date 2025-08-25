CBSE to conduct free AI bootcamps for students, teachers
CBSE is offering free online artificial intelligence (AI) bootcamps starting this September.
The goal? To help students and teachers get hands-on with AI, learn new skills, and earn some recognition along the way.
It's all part of CBSE's plan to make AI a bigger part of what you study in school.
How to register for the bootcamp
Students in Classes 9 and 10 can sign up for four different bootcamp phases running from September to December—just make sure you have a desktop or laptop handy.
Registered students will get access details by email.
Teachers aren't left out either: special training sessions supported by IBM are set for Classes 11 and 12 teachers through September and October.
Schools are being encouraged to nominate teachers who haven't already joined similar programs, so more educators can bring AI into their classrooms.