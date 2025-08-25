Meta's new AR glasses and wristband are coming soon Technology Aug 25, 2025

Meta, the company behind Facebook and Instagram, is gearing up to launch its new "Hypernova" AR glasses, along with a wristband that lets you control digital stuff using just hand gestures.

The glasses look like regular frames, so you won't stand out, and the wristband means no more tapping screens—just wave or move your hand to interact.