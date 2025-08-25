Next Article
Meta's new AR glasses and wristband are coming soon
Meta, the company behind Facebook and Instagram, is gearing up to launch its new "Hypernova" AR glasses, along with a wristband that lets you control digital stuff using just hand gestures.
The glasses look like regular frames, so you won't stand out, and the wristband means no more tapping screens—just wave or move your hand to interact.
Meta's move into the metaverse
This launch is Meta's big move into the "metaverse," aiming to blend our online and offline worlds even more smoothly.
With Apple and Google also in the wearable game, everyone's watching to see if Hypernova can actually make AR gadgets something we all use every day.