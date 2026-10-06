CDW report: 43% faced AI phishing and 37% AI-powered malware

To keep up, companies aren't just sitting back: they're checking their own AI systems for weak spots (46% do this regularly) and 45% intend to train their employees on safe and secure AI use.

44% are working on implementing data protection controls for AI systems and integrating AI systems into existing security monitoring workflows.

As Buck Bell, director of CDW's Global Security Strategy Office, puts it, "We should be concerned about the increasing ability of AI as a technology to discover and exploit weaknesses."