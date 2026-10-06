CDW report: 43% faced AI phishing and 37% AI-powered malware
A new CDW report says 43% of organizations have experienced AI-enhanced or AI-generated phishing attacks.
43% of organizations have experienced AI-enhanced or AI-generated phishing attacks, and 37% of respondents reported encountering AI-powered malware.
The takeaway? Cybercriminals and defenders are both getting more high-tech, making digital security feel like an ongoing chess match.
Companies test AI and train employees
To keep up, companies aren't just sitting back: they're checking their own AI systems for weak spots (46% do this regularly) and 45% intend to train their employees on safe and secure AI use.
44% are working on implementing data protection controls for AI systems and integrating AI systems into existing security monitoring workflows.
As Buck Bell, director of CDW's Global Security Strategy Office, puts it, "We should be concerned about the increasing ability of AI as a technology to discover and exploit weaknesses."