Cedars-Sinai scientists discover PD-L2 may help 'zombie cells' evade immunity
Scientists at Cedars-Sinai have discovered a protein called PD-L2 that may allow aging "zombie cells" to dodge the immune system.
These stubborn cells stick around in our bodies and may lead to health problems as we get older.
The research hints that targeting PD-L2 could open up new ways to treat or even detect and monitor these cells.
Researchers to test findings in humans
When researchers blocked PD-L2 in mice, the animals had fewer zombie cells, less inflammation, and even better grip strength and sugar metabolism.
Human cells showed similar patterns, with more PD-L2 showing up as people age.
As Dr. James Kirkland put it, "If we can find a way to block this protein, we may be able to help the immune system get rid of these cells and potentially improve health problems linked with aging."
Next up: testing if these findings hold true for humans.