Venus-Saturn conjunction this week: When, where, and how to see
What's the story
This week, stargazers will have a chance to witness a celestial spectacle as the planets Venus and Saturn come together in the western sky. The two planets will appear closer together over the course of the week, culminating in a near-conjunction on March 8. Venus will be brighter at magnitude -4 while Saturn will be dimmer at about magnitude 0.6.
Observation guide
Where and when to see the planets
To catch a glimpse of this astronomical event, look west just after sunset. The best time to start your observation is early evening twilight, when both planets will be visible in the same field of view. Venus will outshine Saturn and appear first as dusk settles in. Saturn, being dimmer and located slightly higher and east of Venus, will take longer to become visible as darkness sets in.
Planetary alignment
What to expect on March 8
Over the week, Venus and Saturn will draw closer together. By March 8, they will be nearly side by side in the evening twilight. A clear western horizon is crucial for viewing this celestial event, as Saturn will sink lower as the week progresses. Both planets shine by reflecting sunlight off their thick cloud layers, Venus appears bright white while Saturn has more subdued hues.