Centre considers new rules for WhatsApp, Telegram username feature
What's the story
The Indian government is reviewing the legal implications of the username feature introduced by WhatsApp and Telegram. This comes after both companies responded to notices sent by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). According to reports, a formal notification from the government is likely in this regard. The move comes amid concerns over privacy and safety with the username feature.
Privacy fears
Proposed username feature raises concerns
The proposed username feature has raised alarms among internet users and cybersecurity experts.
They fear it could be misused for impersonation by allowing cybercriminals to create usernames similar to those of individuals, organizations, or government officials. This could increase the risk of fraud.
Feature clarification
WhatsApp clarifies on proposed username feature
WhatsApp has clarified that the username is an optional and unique identifier for its users.
It said this feature, which starts with the "@" symbol, will let users receive messages or calls without sharing their phone number.
The company also clarified that usernames are different from display names on user profiles and are unique to each account.
Review process
Legal team reviewing responses from platforms
A legal team is reviewing the responses from WhatsApp, Telegram, and Zoho Bharat Eye to determine any violations. They will also assess if any clauses can be invoked for regulatory action or sanctions.
The government has stressed that any regulatory framework will apply uniformly across all platforms.