CERN finds strong entanglement evidence in Higgs decay Z bosons
Big news from CERN: scientists have just found strong evidence that quantum entanglement (two quantum systems sharing a linked state, with measurements that are correlated in ways that cannot be explained by treating the particles as completely independent) happens even in the extreme, high-energy collisions inside the Large Hadron Collider.
By studying Z bosons created from Higgs boson decays, researchers found clear signs that these particles are linked in ways we have mostly only seen at much lower energies.
CERN Z decay correlations exceed chance
Quantum entanglement means two quantum systems share a linked state, meaning measurements of one are correlated with measurements of the other in ways that cannot be explained by treating the particles as completely independent (yes, that "spooky action at a distance," Einstein talked about).
The team found strong evidence by analyzing how Z bosons break down after collisions and found results way beyond random chance.
This not only backs up key ideas in quantum physics, but also opens new doors for exploring the universe's tiniest mysteries with future experiments at CERN.