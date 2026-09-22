CERN finds strong entanglement evidence in Higgs decay Z bosons

Big news from CERN: scientists have just found strong evidence that quantum entanglement (two quantum systems sharing a linked state, with measurements that are correlated in ways that cannot be explained by treating the particles as completely independent) happens even in the extreme, high-energy collisions inside the Large Hadron Collider.

By studying Z bosons created from Higgs boson decays, researchers found clear signs that these particles are linked in ways we have mostly only seen at much lower energies.