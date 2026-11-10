CERN observes ultra rare B_d particle decay matching Standard Model
Scientists at CERN have finally caught a glimpse of an ultra-rare event: a Bd particle decaying into two muons, something that only happens once in every 10 billion beauty particle decays.
This breakthrough, announced during a seminar at CERN, matches what the Standard Model predicted and is the first time one experiment has pulled this off after more than 40 years of searching.
CERN data strengthens new physics searches
Spotting the Bd - m+m- decay isn't just cool; it helps scientists look for new physics beyond what we already know.
The team analyzed data from 2024 and 2025, and earlier data gathered between 2011 and 2018 and reached strong evidence levels, opening doors for even more discoveries as the LHC gets upgraded.
This could help us understand particles we can't see directly and maybe even rewrite some physics rules down the line.