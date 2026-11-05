CERT-In warns 'Crafty Falcon' uses AI tools against Indian finance
Technology
Heads up: CERT-In, India's cybersecurity agency, has flagged a threat called "Crafty Falcon."
This group is using AI-powered tools, like ARTEX and PentAGI, with at least two linked to China, to hack into Indian financial institutions.
They've been going after nonbank lenders, fintech firms, and crypto exchanges at "machine speed."
APIs exploited, ICICI Bank $2 million stolen
These hackers have been slipping through security gaps by exploiting APIs, often striking on weekends or holidays when fewer people are watching.
In one major incident last October, $2 million was stolen from ICICI Bank accounts using unauthorized API access.
CERT-In says these attacks keep happening after incomplete remediations were made, and warns that the threat is still very much active.