CERT-In warns NBFCs and fintech of AI 'Crafty Falcon' attacks
Technology
Heads up: India's cybersecurity agency, CERT-In, has warned NBFCs and fintech companies about a wave of AI-powered cyberattacks.
Hackers are running a campaign called "Crafty Falcon," sneaking into merchant settlement systems to move money without permission.
They start with tiny test transfers before going for bigger amounts.
Cryptocurrency platforms face AI-driven key theft
Cryptocurrency platforms and digital asset providers are especially at risk, with hackers aiming to steal wallet keys and drain funds.
These attackers use smart AI tools that can change tactics on the fly, making them tricky to stop.