CERT-In warns of critical Google Chrome flaws, urges update
India's cybersecurity agency CERT-In has flagged some serious security holes in Google Chrome that could let hackers hijack your browser, steal your data, or mess with your system.
These issues affect Chrome on Windows, macOS, and Linux, so basically, if you use Chrome on a desktop, this is for you.
The advice is simple: update your browser as soon as possible.
Update via Settings about Chrome
The vulnerabilities are technical things called heap buffer, integer overflows, use-after-free and type confusion that mess with how Chrome handles web content and background tasks.
If you're running a version older than 147.0.7727.55/56 on Windows and macOS, and older than 147.0.7727.55 on Linux, you're especially at risk.
Google has already released a fix—just open Chrome, click the three dots in the top right > Settings > About Chrome, and follow the prompts to update.
Staying up-to-date is an easy way to keep your info safe!