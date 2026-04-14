CERT-In warns of critical Google Chrome flaws, urges update

Update via Settings about Chrome

The vulnerabilities are technical things called heap buffer, integer overflows, use-after-free and type confusion that mess with how Chrome handles web content and background tasks.

If you're running a version older than 147.0.7727.55/56 on Windows and macOS, and older than 147.0.7727.55 on Linux, you're especially at risk.

Google has already released a fix—just open Chrome, click the three dots in the top right > Settings > About Chrome, and follow the prompts to update.

Staying up-to-date is an easy way to keep your info safe!