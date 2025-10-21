Next Article
CERT-In warns of critical security holes in Firefox, Thunderbird
India's top cyber agency, CERT-In, just flagged some major security holes in Mozilla's Firefox and Thunderbird apps.
These bugs are serious—they could let hackers take control of your device remotely.
If you're using Firefox (regular or ESR) or Thunderbird, CERT-In says don't wait: update now to keep your data and accounts safe.
Affected versions and risks
The warning covers Firefox 144, Firefox ESR 140.4, and Thunderbird 144 or earlier—even on Android.
The issues include memory corruption, information leaks, and spoofing risks that could be used for attacks, including fake sites on Android.
Mozilla has already pushed out fixes, so hit that update button and keep an eye on their security alerts for any new info.