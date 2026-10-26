CERT-In warns of Google's Brotli decoder flaw enabling code execution
Technology
Heads up: CERT-In just flagged a big security issue in Google's Brotli decoder, which helps shrink web files like HTML and JavaScript.
Hackers could use this flaw to run harmful code, mess with your system memory, and cause apps to act up across different platforms.
Updates urged for Brotli affected software
If you use Google Brotli C library (versions 1.0.3-1.2.0), some versions of Node.js (22.x, 24.x, or 26.x), certain versions of Bun, Microsoft. NET, Python Brotli packages, or Envoy proxies: you're in the danger zone.
CERT-In recommends checking your software for this bug and updating as soon as possible to stay safe from potential attacks.