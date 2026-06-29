CERT-In has urged users to be cautious

Centre warns of malware targeting WhatsApp Web, desktop users

By Akash Pandey 02:05 pm Jun 29, 202602:05 pm

What's the story

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a warning for WhatsApp Web and desktop users. The advisory comes in light of a widespread malware distribution campaign that could give cybercriminals unauthorized access to devices and compromise sensitive information. CERT-In has urged users to be cautious while opening file attachments, even if they appear to be from trusted contacts.