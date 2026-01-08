This haptic wristband can decode facial expressions for visually impaired

Hapware, a tech start-up, has unveiled Aleye, an innovative haptic wristband that works with Meta 's Ray-Ban smart glasses. Showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) , the device is designed to help people who are blind or have low vision understand nonverbal cues such as facial expressions and gestures. The groundbreaking technology could open new avenues of communication for those with visual impairments or neurodivergent conditions.

Technology Aleye's working mechanism and customization options The Aleye wristband vibrates in unique patterns on the wearer's wrist, corresponding to the facial expressions and gestures of the person they're talking to. It leverages the computer vision capabilities of Meta's Ray-Ban glasses to stream video of conversations to a companion app. This app then uses an algorithm to detect these nonverbal cues, providing users with an intuitive way of understanding them.

Adaptability User customization and learning curve The Aleye app allows users to customize which facial expressions and gestures they want to detect. It also provides a way for them to learn the different patterns. Hapware's CEO Jack Walters said in early tests, users were able to learn several patterns within minutes. He added that they have tried making these patterns intuitive, with examples like "jaw drop might feel like a jaw drop" or "a wave feels more like side-to-side haptics."

AI integration Aleye's AI capabilities and user feedback The Aleye app also uses Meta AI to provide vocal cues about people's expressions. However, Hapware's CTO Dr. Bryan Duarte admitted this feature can be a bit distracting during conversations. Despite this, he prefers Aleye over other accessibility features like Live AI as it provides more detailed information about people's expressions rather than just indicating their presence.