This haptic wristband can decode facial expressions for visually impaired
What's the story
Hapware, a tech start-up, has unveiled Aleye, an innovative haptic wristband that works with Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses. Showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the device is designed to help people who are blind or have low vision understand nonverbal cues such as facial expressions and gestures. The groundbreaking technology could open new avenues of communication for those with visual impairments or neurodivergent conditions.
Technology
Aleye's working mechanism and customization options
The Aleye wristband vibrates in unique patterns on the wearer's wrist, corresponding to the facial expressions and gestures of the person they're talking to. It leverages the computer vision capabilities of Meta's Ray-Ban glasses to stream video of conversations to a companion app. This app then uses an algorithm to detect these nonverbal cues, providing users with an intuitive way of understanding them.
Adaptability
User customization and learning curve
The Aleye app allows users to customize which facial expressions and gestures they want to detect. It also provides a way for them to learn the different patterns. Hapware's CEO Jack Walters said in early tests, users were able to learn several patterns within minutes. He added that they have tried making these patterns intuitive, with examples like "jaw drop might feel like a jaw drop" or "a wave feels more like side-to-side haptics."
AI integration
Aleye's AI capabilities and user feedback
The Aleye app also uses Meta AI to provide vocal cues about people's expressions. However, Hapware's CTO Dr. Bryan Duarte admitted this feature can be a bit distracting during conversations. Despite this, he prefers Aleye over other accessibility features like Live AI as it provides more detailed information about people's expressions rather than just indicating their presence.
Launch information
Availability and pricing details
Hapware has started accepting pre-orders for the Aleye wristband, priced at $359. A year-long subscription to the companion app is also available for an additional $278. The subscription is mandatory and costs $29 per month after the initial period. Notably, a pair of Ray-Ban Meta glasses isn't included in this package.