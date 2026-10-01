Chainguard announces Athena coalition to tackle AI-driven open-source threats
Technology
Chainguard just announced the Athena coalition, a team-up of more than 24 big names like Cisco and JPMorgan Chase to take on new AI-driven security threats in open-source software.
Their main mission? Spot and fix vulnerabilities faster using advanced AI, so everyone's apps stay safer.
Athena members share insights, use AI
Athena's approach is all about speed and teamwork. Members share real-time insights and use smart AI tools to catch flaws in huge codebases early.
They're also hoping to work with the Linux Foundation on a coordinated Security Incident Response Team for open source and a maintainer-of-last-resort program.
It's a fresh push for stronger, more coordinated defense across the open-source world.