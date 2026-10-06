Chainguard kicks off Athena coalition to fight AI-powered open-source hacks
Technology
Chainguard just kicked off the Athena coalition, a team-up of 24-plus big names such as Cisco and JPMorgan Chase, to help keep open-source software safe from AI-powered hacks.
The idea is to spot and fix security holes before they become a problem, using smart AI tools to scan massive code bases.
Coalition pools resources, Chainguard embeds discoveries
By pooling their resources and sharing what they find, these companies hope to seriously level up how quickly and effectively they can tackle new cyber threats.
Plus, Chainguard is folding Athena's discoveries into its own products, so the whole open-source ecosystem gets stronger protection against future attacks.