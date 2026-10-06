Chainguard launches Athena coalition to bolster open source security
Technology
Chainguard just kicked off the Athena coalition, a team-up with big names like JPMorgan Chase, Cisco, and Cloudflare to make open-source software safer.
Their main move? Using AI and shared data so issues get spotted and fixed faster, moving away from everyone working alone.
Athena coalition scans code with AI
The coalition is all about catching security threats early by letting AI scan code for problems.
Members are pitching in with extra safety measures before anything goes public, while Chainguard keeps things up to date with secure products.
The big goal: cut down on vulnerabilities and help everyone stay a step ahead as cyber threats keep evolving.