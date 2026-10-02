Chainguard launches Athena coalition to use AI against open-source bugs
Technology
Chainguard just kicked off the Athena coalition, a team-up of more than two dozen companies like Cisco and JPMorgan Chase, to tackle open-source software security.
Their main move: Using AI to spot and fix bugs before hackers can take advantage, helping keep the internet a safer place for everyone.
Athena scans code, strengthens private software
Athena's AI scans massive amounts of code to catch weaknesses early.
The group quietly strengthens private versions of software before anything risky goes public.
They also roll out instant threat-blocking tools, and Chainguard will use these upgrades in its own products, making it easier for everyone to stay protected without extra hassle.