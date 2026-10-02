Chainguard launches Athena coalition using AI to protect open-source software
Chainguard just rolled out Athena, a new project designed to protect open-source software from vulnerabilities that AI can quickly find and exploit.
With support from big names like Cisco, Athena uses artificial intelligence to spot and manage security risks faster than ever.
The initiative brings together more than 24 companies, all teaming up for a smarter, more unified defense, so fixes aren't just quick but actually stick.
Athena processed over 20,000 findings
Athena has already processed more than 20,000 findings, 2,000 patches across 500 projects.
Chainguard's CEO and co-founder Dan Lorenc put it simply: "I said it would only work if we built it together, and admitted I had no idea if we actually would. Here's the update: the industry showed up. It's called Athena, and it's live."
By combining resources and acting as a team, the coalition hopes to keep open-source projects safer in an age where AI can turn small flaws into big problems overnight.