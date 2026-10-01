Chainguard launches Athena to fight AI threats targeting open source
Chainguard just introduced Athena, a new project bringing together more than two dozen big names (including JPMorgan Chase and Cisco) to fight off AI-powered threats targeting open-source software.
Using smart AI tools, the group spots and fixes security gaps much faster than before.
As Chainguard CEO and co-founder Dan Lorenc put it, "The gap between a vulnerability being discovered and being exploited has collapsed from years to hours, and a growing share of exploits are weaponized before the bug is ever publicly disclosed. Coordinated disclosure was built for a world in which finding a serious flaw took weeks, and the targets were few. That world is gone."
Athena distributes fixes through Chainguard Libraries
Athena's team-up focuses on patching vulnerabilities before hackers can take advantage, with updates rolling out through Chainguard Libraries.
The lessons learned will also make Chainguard's own secure products even safer, helping everyone from banks to health care companies meet tough security standards.
By sharing research and tech, Athena hopes to make open-source software way less risky for everyone who relies on it.