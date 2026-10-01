Chainguard launches Athena to fight AI threats targeting open source

Chainguard just introduced Athena, a new project bringing together more than two dozen big names (including JPMorgan Chase and Cisco) to fight off AI-powered threats targeting open-source software.

Using smart AI tools, the group spots and fixes security gaps much faster than before.

As Chainguard CEO and co-founder Dan Lorenc put it, "The gap between a vulnerability being discovered and being exploited has collapsed from years to hours, and a growing share of exploits are weaponized before the bug is ever publicly disclosed. Coordinated disclosure was built for a world in which finding a serious flaw took weeks, and the targets were few. That world is gone."