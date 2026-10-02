Chainguard unveils AI-driven Factory 2.0 removing over 1.5 million vulnerabilities
Chainguard just dropped some major AI-powered security updates at its Assemble 2026 event.
Its new Chainguard Factory 2.0 now uses automation to wipe out software vulnerabilities: more than 1.5 million this year, compared with just 270,000 last year.
This marks a big move from old-school security methods to smarter, AI-driven protection so systems can stay ahead of new threats.
Chainguard introduces multiple developer security tools
Alongside the upgrade, Chainguard launched tools like the Catalog Starter (free images for developers), a secure Repository for trusted libraries, and Gardener, which helps swap out risky code parts automatically.
Chainguard has also introduced secure alternatives to GitHub Actions and improved AI agent skills, all aimed at making life easier and safer for developers.
As CEO Dan Lorenc put it, these solutions are essential for protecting developers in today's fast-changing tech world.