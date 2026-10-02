Chainguard unveils AI updates and stresses secure-by-design at Manhattan event
Chainguard just dropped some big updates for anyone building with AI.
At their Manhattan event, Chainguard Co-Founder and CEO Dan Lorenc talked about how automated systems need to be secure by design as more developers lean into AI tools.
Basically, they're making sure that as software gets smarter, it stays safe from the start.
Factory 2.0 removes over 1.5 million vulnerabilities
They rolled out Factory 2.0, an AI-powered pipeline that's already wiped out over 1.5 million software vulnerabilities by keeping things constantly updated.
There's also Chainguard OS for creating secure Linux setups, plus new tools for safer proprietary apps, and two new product families: Chainguard Actions and Chainguard Agent Skills.
Chainguard launches repository and gardener
Chainguard is also stepping up open-source safety with its new Repository and Gardener app, offering secure libraries and keeping security checks fresh through every stage of development, all aiming to set a higher bar as AI keeps evolving in tech.