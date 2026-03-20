Chainguard's Assemble 2026 event rolls out new security tools
Chainguard hosted its Assemble 2026 event in Manhattan (New York City), rolling out more than half a dozen new products to help developers tackle the risks that come with AI-powered software.
The keynote featured on-stage demonstrations and product announcements focused on making open-source tech safer by default.
New tools and partnerships for safer software development
Chainguard's launches include Actions for stronger CI/CD pipelines, Agent Skills for smarter AI features, Gardener to automate repo migrations, OS Packages for custom builds, and Repository as a trust layer.
They also teamed up with GitLab, Elastic, F5 NGINX, and Grafana Labs on Commercial Builds—all aimed at helping developers build faster and safer in a world of growing supply chain threats.
Building secure software in a fast-evolving tech landscape
With supply chain attacks on the rise, these tools are about giving developers more confidence to build securely from the ground up, so your favorite apps stay reliable even as tech keeps speeding ahead.