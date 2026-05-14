Chandrayaan-2 detects water ice beneath Moon's surface

India's Chandrayaan-2 mission has made a major breakthrough in the quest for lunar water. Scientists from the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) have found strong evidence of subsurface water ice in extremely cold lunar craters. The discovery, published in the journal Npj Space Exploration, is based on radar data collected by Chandrayaan-2's orbiter near the Moon's south pole.

Technological marvel How researchers studied data from orbiter The team behind this groundbreaking discovery, including PRL's Rishitosh Sinha, Rajiv Bharti, Kinsuk Acharyya, Sanjay Mishra, Neeraj Srivastava and Anil Bhardwaj. They studied data from the orbiter's Dual Frequency Synthetic Aperture Radar (DFSAR). This sophisticated instrument can look a few meters below the lunar surface. The study concentrated on nine "doubly shadowed craters" within larger permanently shadowed craters near the South Pole.

Crater analysis What are doubly shadowed craters Unlike regular lunar craters, these areas have been in near-total darkness for billions of years. Their steep walls block not only sunlight but also reflected heat and scattered radiation. This makes them some of the coldest places in the Solar System, with temperatures plummeting to nearly -248°C. Scientists think this extreme cold could help water ice from comets, asteroids or ancient volcanic eruptions survive below the surface.

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Ice discovery Radar signatures consistent with buried water ice deposits The team found that four of the nine craters studied showed radar signatures strongly consistent with buried water ice deposits. The strongest evidence came from a crater, F2, within the larger Faustini crater. According to researchers, this crater showed unusually high circular polarization ratio values and low depolarization signals—patterns indicating that radar waves were probably interacting with subsurface icy material instead of rough rocks.

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Methodology advancement Water ice or rocky terrain? This discovery is major as scientists have long debated if radar reflections seen at the Moon's poles were due to water ice or rocky terrain. The new study proposes a refined method to distinguish between the two. Researchers concluded that a combination of high CPR values and very low degree of polarization provides a reliable indicator of subsurface ice, marking an important step forward in lunar exploration techniques.