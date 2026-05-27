Chandrayaan-2 finds strong subsurface ice evidence at lunar south pole
Technology
ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 mission has found strong evidence of subsurface ice near the Moon's south pole, using its special DFSAR radar.
These icy patches were spotted inside super-cold craters, including one tucked within the giant Faustini crater.
Lunar ice could aid future astronauts
This buried lunar ice could be a game-changer: it means future astronauts might have access to water, oxygen, and even rocket fuel right on the Moon.
The discovery also sets the stage for more ambitious missions ahead.