Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander hops 50cm on Moon, reveals regolith

Surface thermophysical experiment finds 2 layers

Turns out, there are two distinct layers in just the top 6.5cm of lunar soil: an upper layer that passes heat easily, and a lower one that doesn't.

These details, found using Chandrayaan-3's Surface Thermophysical Experiment (ChaSTE), could help engineers design better landing gear and plan missions, especially in the moon's south pole areas where water ice might be hiding.