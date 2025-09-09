Chandrayaan-4, India's 1st space station module to launch soon: ISRO

Space station, upgraded Mark III rocket, Gaganyaan project

Chandrayaan-4 will include a Venus Orbiter Mission—India's first trip to study our cloudy neighbor.

The Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS) is aiming for its first module launch by 2028 and full operation by 2035.

ISRO also plans to boost satellite launches soon with an upgraded Mark III rocket that can carry more weight without extra cost.

And if you're into human spaceflight: the Gaganyaan project has an uncrewed test flight lined up for later this year, followed by a crewed mission in early 2027 featuring astronauts trained in the US.

Safety remains ISRO's top priority as these missions take shape.