Chandrayaan-4, India's 1st space station module to launch soon: ISRO
ISRO just dropped some exciting updates about India's space future.
At a media briefing on Tuesday, Chairman V Narayanan announced that Chandrayaan-4 and 5 are on the way, plus India is set to launch its first space station module.
The big goal? A historic moon landing by 2040 and an elevation of India's space status globally.
Space station, upgraded Mark III rocket, Gaganyaan project
Chandrayaan-4 will include a Venus Orbiter Mission—India's first trip to study our cloudy neighbor.
The Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS) is aiming for its first module launch by 2028 and full operation by 2035.
ISRO also plans to boost satellite launches soon with an upgraded Mark III rocket that can carry more weight without extra cost.
And if you're into human spaceflight: the Gaganyaan project has an uncrewed test flight lined up for later this year, followed by a crewed mission in early 2027 featuring astronauts trained in the US.
Safety remains ISRO's top priority as these missions take shape.