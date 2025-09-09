Red Sea cable break raises internet concerns in India, Pakistan

Experts warn dragged anchors cause 30% of annual cable faults

The break hit major regional cables like SEA-ME-WE 4 and Europe India Gateway—key routes for connecting countries online.

Expert John Wrottesley pointed out that about 30% of annual cable faults come from dragged anchors, especially since the shallow waters here make cables extra vulnerable.

The incident also highlights how regional conflicts, like those involving Yemen's Houthi rebels, could put global internet connections at risk.