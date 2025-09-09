Red Sea cable break raises internet concerns in India, Pakistan
A subsea cable in the Red Sea got damaged recently after experts believe a commercial ship's anchor likely dragged along the seabed, causing slowdowns and disruptions to internet services in India and Pakistan.
Microsoft Azure noticed higher latency but quickly rerouted traffic to keep things running as smoothly as possible.
Experts warn dragged anchors cause 30% of annual cable faults
The break hit major regional cables like SEA-ME-WE 4 and Europe India Gateway—key routes for connecting countries online.
Expert John Wrottesley pointed out that about 30% of annual cable faults come from dragged anchors, especially since the shallow waters here make cables extra vulnerable.
The incident also highlights how regional conflicts, like those involving Yemen's Houthi rebels, could put global internet connections at risk.