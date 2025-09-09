'Geoengineering polar regions to combat climate change impractical, study finds'
A new 2025 study led by Martin Siegert (University of Exeter) says big plans to cool the poles—like injecting reflective particles into the atmosphere or dumping nutrients in the ocean—just aren't practical.
The team looked at six major proposals and found they're unimaginably expensive and could seriously harm polar ecosystems.
Experts highlight potential risks and challenges
Experts say things like seawater pumping would need millions of machines on shifting ice, while glass beads or ocean fertilization could hurt marine life.
Aerosol sprays might backfire if suddenly stopped, causing rapid warming.
And building underwater barriers? Nearly impossible thanks to iceberg hazards.
Researchers emphasize need for immediate emissions reduction
Researchers warn that chasing these high-tech fixes could distract from what actually works: cutting emissions fast.
While some want more research, most agree that geoengineering is a risky detour—not a real solution—for tackling climate change in our lifetime.