'Geoengineering polar regions to combat climate change impractical, study finds' Technology Sep 09, 2025

A new 2025 study led by Martin Siegert (University of Exeter) says big plans to cool the poles—like injecting reflective particles into the atmosphere or dumping nutrients in the ocean—just aren't practical.

The team looked at six major proposals and found they're unimaginably expensive and could seriously harm polar ecosystems.