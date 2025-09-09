This 3D printer can print bone grafts during surgery
Scientists have built a special 3D printer—basically a high-tech glue gun—that lets surgeons print custom bone grafts right onto broken bones during surgery.
The printed implants help bones heal faster and cut down the risk of infection, according to a 2025 study published in the journal Device.
The device mixes safe, biodegradable materials (PCL and HA) and prints them at low temperatures, so it won't harm living tissue.
Surgeons can adjust the strength and shape on the spot, skipping the need for pre-made models.
Plus, they can add antibiotics into the grafts as they print to fight off infections directly where it matters.
In animal tests, these printed bone scaffolds helped bones grow stronger and more stable than standard treatments.
Professor Jung Seung Lee hopes this tech will push personalized medicine forward in orthopedics—making surgeries safer and recovery smoother for future patients.