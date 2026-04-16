Character. AI launches 'Books' mode with over 20 'Project Gutenberg' titles

Character. AI offers modes, mental health scrutiny

You can pick between sticking to the original plot with "book arc mode" or going wild with "off-script mode." There's also a remix option: imagine Alice in Wonderland set in space!

Soon, a TapTale feature will add ready-made prompts for even easier play.

"Books" is available now on both mobile and the web, but free users might get fewer turns.

The impact on younger users is still being watched as Character. AI faces more scrutiny around mental health.