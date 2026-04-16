Character. AI launches 'Books' mode with over 20 'Project Gutenberg' titles
Character. AI just dropped its new "Books" mode, letting users jump into roleplay adventures inside more than 20 classic books from Project Gutenberg (think Alice in Wonderland and The Great Gatsby).
This update is part of Character. AI's move to offer more positive, story-driven experiences after some controversy around its chatbots.
Character. AI offers modes, mental health scrutiny
You can pick between sticking to the original plot with "book arc mode" or going wild with "off-script mode." There's also a remix option: imagine Alice in Wonderland set in space!
Soon, a TapTale feature will add ready-made prompts for even easier play.
"Books" is available now on both mobile and the web, but free users might get fewer turns.
The impact on younger users is still being watched as Character. AI faces more scrutiny around mental health.